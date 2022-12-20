NCIS season 20 UK release date

NCIS is one of the world’s longest-running shows and remains at the top of its game after two decades. The CBS series is well underway in America but UK fans are yet to enjoy the same episodes over on Disney+. Here’s everything there is to know about NCIS season 20 in the UK.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from NCIS.

When will NCIS season 20 come out on Disney Plus?

NCIS season 20 made its debut in the USA on Monday, September 19, on CBS, with new episodes coming out weekly.

The series is currently taking a midseason hiatus and won’t be returning until the New Year for the eagerly anticipated three-way crossover special.

The three-hour event is going to see the stars of NCIS, NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS Hawaii join together onscreen for the first time.

Series 20 hasn’t started across the pond just yet but the wait is almost over for this next chapter in NCIS to begin.

