Categories
Celebrities

Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn’t The Type Of


Even though nepotism has been happening in Hollywood for decades, it’s recently become a hot topic on the internet.

The conversation seems to be split in two directions: On one side, fans are discovering some of their favorite celebrities are the offspring of other famous celebrities; on the other side, fans are questioning whether these stars are actually talented or just famous because of their connections.

Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn't The Type Of

There are many cool and talented nepo babies, but it’s fun to call them out for their privilege because those who get the maddest tend to be the ones with less talent. I love this quote from the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis about Halloween:


New Yorker / Via newyorker.com

And as debates continue to spark online, more and more “nepo babies” are speaking out — the latest one being musician Lily Allen, who just so happens to be the daughter of Trainspotting actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen.

On Monday, Lily shared her thoughts on the whole discussion. She warned people that the “nepo babies” the world should be worried about don’t work in Hollywood.

Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn't The Type Of

The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business.


Twitter: @lilyallen

Knowing fans would call her out for being a product of nepotism, Lily tried to beat them to the punch.

Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn't The Type Of

And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing. https://t.co/tnrz8v8OsF


Twitter: @lilyallen

Her tweet was met with mixed responses. There were some who believe that nepotism is a problem in every job field…

Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn't The Type Of

@SidonieMaria People wouldn’t have to choose financial security if the industries i listed above didn’t rig the system against them. That was kind of my point. A fairer society would create more opportunity.


Twitter: @lilyallen

…while others pointed out how they wanted “nepo babies” to make a change in the industry.

Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn't The Type Of

@lilyallen You don’t even have to apologize for it, Lily. Many of us think you’re a phenomenal artist in your own right. What many are asking for is that those who well positioned in the industry make sure the playing field is open to those from working class/poor backgrounds


Twitter: @heyseastar

Earlier this morning, Lily returned to Twitter to clarify her stance on nepotism, how she benefited from it, and society’s new obsession with identifying them.

Lily added:

Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn't The Type Of

I mention my age because I haven’t always been able to have that conversation, in my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had,


Twitter: @lilyallen

Lily went on to acknowledge that she knows it’s a little more complicated than her just believing she “deserved the success” she had. “It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result.”

Lily continued:

Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn't The Type Of

I promise you I’m not rooting for an industry full of people that had childhoods that looked like mine.I just really think that we can’t get to a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as it is to laugh at the kids of famous people. Nepo babies have feelings.


Twitter: @lilyallen

After that, the “Smile” singer jokingly concluded that she was stepping down from her role as “chief nepo baby defender.”

And while I’m pretty sure this isn’t the last we’ll hear about nepotism in Hollywood, it’s been fascinating to hear everyone’s point of view, especially those at the center of the controversy.

What are your thoughts on Lily’s comments and the current “nepo baby” discussions? Let us know in the comments below!





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.