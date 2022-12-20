Nepo Baby, Lily Allen, Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn’t The Type Of

The conversation seems to be split in two directions: On one side, fans are discovering some of their favorite celebrities are the offspring of other famous celebrities; on the other side, fans are questioning whether these stars are actually talented or just famous because of their connections.
And as debates continue to spark online, more and more “nepo babies” are speaking out — the latest one being musician Lily Allen, who just so happens to be the daughter of Trainspotting actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen.
On Monday, Lily shared her thoughts on the whole discussion. She warned people that the “nepo babies” the world should be worried about don’t work in Hollywood.
Knowing fans would call her out for being a product of nepotism, Lily tried to beat them to the punch.
Her tweet was met with mixed responses. There were some who believe that nepotism is a problem in every job field…
…while others pointed out how they wanted “nepo babies” to make a change in the industry.
Earlier this morning, Lily returned to Twitter to clarify her stance on nepotism, how she benefited from it, and society’s new obsession with identifying them.
Lily added:
Lily went on to acknowledge that she knows it’s a little more complicated than her just believing she “deserved the success” she had. “It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result.”
Lily continued:
After that, the “Smile” singer jokingly concluded that she was stepping down from her role as “chief nepo baby defender.”
And while I’m pretty sure this isn’t the last we’ll hear about nepotism in Hollywood, it’s been fascinating to hear everyone’s point of view, especially those at the center of the controversy.
What are your thoughts on Lily’s comments and the current “nepo baby” discussions? Let us know in the comments below!
