Netflix’s ‘JUNG_E’ trailer teases dystopian sci-fi thrills from

Train to Busan, Peninsula, and Hellbound‘s Yeon Sang-ho is back and this time the South Korean director-writer is going full dystopian sci-fi thriller.

Netflix dropped the trailer for Yeon’s latest, JUNG_E, an original for the streaming service set in a post-apocalyptic 22nd century — and the whole thing looks like a corporate ad for the fictional facility featured in the film. An AI researcher at Kronoid Lab clones her late mother’s brain (a distinguished army leader) as an AI combat warrior in an attempt to get the upper hand on a raging war on Earth, now a desolate place.

Yeon brings with him Hellbound stars Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo, as titular cloned mercenary Jung_E and Kronoid Lab head Sang-Hoon, respectively. But most notably, it’s also the final screen appearance from late actor Kang Soo-youn, who died in May at the age of 55. Kang plays the AI researcher, Seohyun.

JUNG_E is streaming on Netflix from Jan. 20.(opens in a new tab)