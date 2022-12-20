Neville Staple ‘hit hard’ by The Specials bandmate Terry Hall’s

Lead singer of The Specials, Terry Hall, has died at the age of 63 following a brief illness, the band announced in a joint statement yesterday. His bandmate Neville Staple, 67, paid tribute to the star on Twitter today, as he admitted he was “hit hard” by the news.

Neville’s wife, Sugary Staple, posted a statement from the musician on his behalf in view of his 11,500 followers.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about Terry Hall’s passing on Sunday,” he said.

“My wife and manager, Sugary Staple, received many phone calls from Lynval Golding and others as we landed in Egypt for a holiday.”

Lynval Golding, 71, was a rhythm guitarist and vocalist for The Specials.