New Samsung Galaxy S23 faces stiff competition from one Android





If Samsung follows its usual yearly launch cycle then it seems almost certain that its new Galaxy S23 will be given its grand unveiling at some point in February. That’s the month the Korean technology giant favours when revealing its latest and greatest flagship to the world and there’s nothing to suggest 2023 will throw up any surprises. The Galaxy S23 range looks set to offer some big enhancements over the current Galaxy S22 lineup with these upgraded devices expected to get better displays, improved cameras and longer battery life.

Although not officially confirmed by Samsung, the Galaxy S23 could also be powered solely by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with owners across the world being treated to this superfast processor. Qualcomm has teased this news on numerous occasions over the past few months and, if correct, it marks a significant shift as previous Galaxy devices have been split between Qualcomm and Samsung’s Exynos brains depending on the region you buy them. We’ll hopefully find out a full launch date in the coming weeks but one of Samsung’s rivals has beaten them to the punch by already announcing when it will be unveiling its first flagship of 2023. OnePlus is clearly trying to get one step ahead in the Android wars with the Chinese brand revealing that it will unleash its newest device, the OnePlus 11 5G, on February 7 at a global event in New Delhi, India.

Although full specs are being kept under wraps until the big event, OnePlus has teased that two popular features are returning to the brand. Firstly, the OnePlus 11 5G will, once again, get a camera powered by the experts at Hasselblad. This was a popular feature of the brand but was sensationally dropped on some models of the OnePlus 10. Now, this photographic boost is making a return with OnePlus promising that it will bring “a new true-to-life quality to smartphone photography.” Along with that camera update, OnePlus also says it will be bringing back the iconic Alert Slider that makes it easy to shift from silent to vibrate to ring. This was another popular feature that was dropped from most recent devices and fans will surely welcome its return.

“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus. “The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users.” With OnePlus confirming its launch and Samsung expected to announce a release date soon it could be an exciting start to 2023 for Android fans.