NFL Week 15 Stats: Vikings in record comeback win; Rams equal







Minnesota Vikings celebrate their incredible comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday

Sky Sports statistician – and big Buffalo Bills fan – Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 15, including an NFL-record comeback win for the Minnesota Vikings from 33-0 down against the Indianapolis Colts.

On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West division title and rookie seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy became just the second quarterback to have a passer rating of at least 115 in each of his first two career starts. The only other was Aaron Rodgers in the first two weeks of the 2008 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings’ incredible, record-comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings’ incredible, record-comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the NFL season.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North division by completing the largest comeback in NFL history – beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime.

Biggest comebacks even in NFL history Team Opposition Week, Season Deficit Vikings Colts Week 15, 2022 33 Bills Oilers Wild Card, 1992 32 Colts Chiefs Wild Card, 2013 28 49ers Saints Week 14, 1980 28

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has now been on the losing end of the largest comeback win in NFL history and the largest comeback win in Super Bowl history. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons blew a 25-point lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in February 2017.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Watch the highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff spot with victory over the Miami Dolphins as Josh Allen became just the third player to have 300+ passing yards, four+ touchdown passes and 75+ rushing yards in the same game.

Players to have 300+ passing yards, four TD passes and 75+ rushing yards Player Team Opposition Year Passing yards Passing TDs Rushing Yards Michael Vick Eagles Washington 2010 333 4 80 Cam Newton Panthers Giants 2015 340 5 100 Josh Allen Bills Dolphins 2022 304 4 77

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West title with their win overtime win over the Houston Texans. This is their seventh-straight season winning the division, which is not only the longest active streak but tied for the second-longest in NFL history. The only longer streak is the 11 straight years the Patriots won the AFC East from 2009 to 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jerick McKinnon escapes for 26 yards and the walk-off touchdown to win the game in overtime for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans Jerick McKinnon escapes for 26 yards and the walk-off touchdown to win the game in overtime for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans

Taysom Hill threw his 10th career touchdown pass in the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Added to his 21 rushing TDs and 11 receiving, he is the first player to reach double-figures in all three disciplines since Frank Gifford, who played from 1952-1964.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taysom Hill throws a superb 68-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed for the New Orleans Saints against the Atlanta Falcons. Taysom Hill throws a superb 68-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed for the New Orleans Saints against the Atlanta Falcons.

With victory over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions improved their record to 7-7, having won six of their last seven games. They are hoping to become just the second team to ever reach the playoffs having started the season 1-6, after the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Detroit Lions’ clash with the New York Jets in Week 15 of the NFL. Highlights of the Detroit Lions’ clash with the New York Jets in Week 15 of the NFL.

Chandler Jones scored on a game-winning 48-yard fumble return TD as time expired to give the Las Vegas Raiders victory over the Patriots. It is just the third fumble recovery touchdown to win a game as time expired. The first was by Chuck Shonta of the Patriots in 1960 against the Titans, and the second was by Dave Casper for the Raiders against the Chargers in 1978.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chandler Jones scores a bonkers game-winning touchdown for the Las Vegas Raiders after New England Patriots’ lateral attempts go disastrously wrong. Chandler Jones scores a bonkers game-winning touchdown for the Las Vegas Raiders after New England Patriots’ lateral attempts go disastrously wrong.

Tom Brady suffered the first loss in his career in a game in which his team had led by at least 17 points. Before Sunday’s defeat to the Bengals, his teams had won all 89 of those previous games. The loss also marked the first time Brady has suffered eight defeats in an NFL season, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropping to 6-8 on the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the NFL season.

With their loss against the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams were eliminated from playoff contention with three weeks remaining in the regular season. This matches the 1999 Denver Broncos for the earliest elimination by a reigning Super Bowl champion based on weeks remaining, while they also matched the same Broncos for the most losses in a season by a reigning Super Bowl champ (10).

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season – featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go!