Nigel Farage hits out at ‘dishonest’ Meghan Markle over curtsey claims

Nigel Farage has accused Meghan Markle of “outright lies” after a video was leaked on social media of the Duchess performing a curtsey four years prior to claiming she did not know how to carry out the greeting when meeting the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In a video posted on his Twitter feed on Tuesday evening, the former leader of the Brexit Party, who has been vociferous in his comments about the estranged royals, said Meghan and Prince Harry were “the most dishonest people that have ever walked the face of the earth”.

Mr Farage said: “Do you remember all the nonsense about Meghan having to curtsey but not knowing how to curtsey?

“We then saw her doing a curtsey in her Netflix documentary as if, frankly, to mock the late Her Majesty the Queen.

“She had never done a curtsey before. She knew nothing about it. Well, have a look at this little video that emerges from Suits, the series she appears in.”

Mr Farage then shared a video of the Duchess performing what appears to be a curtsey while playing paralegal Rachael Zane in Suits.