North Korea accuses Japan of planning invasion

North Korea has accused Japan of secretly formulating plans for an invasion after Tokyo made moves to boost defence spending in the face of regional tensions and provocative missile tests by Kim Jong-Un’s regime. The state media in the country reported the foreign ministry describing how Tokyo had caused a security crisis on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia.

It accused Japan of creating “a new security strategy formulating the possession of the capability for preemptive attack on other countries”.

The Korean Central News Agency quoted the official as saying: “The foolish act of Japan seeking to gratify its black-hearted intention, arms build-up for re-invasion, under the pretext of the DPRK’s legitimate exercise of the right to self-defence can never be justified and tolerated.”

DPRK refers to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name.

Last Friday, Japan revised three key security documents and decided to develop “counterstrike capability”.