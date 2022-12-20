Northampton 2-1 Carlisle: Sam Sherring, Louis Appere help

Northampton came from a goal down to beat Carlisle 2-1 and cement their place in the League Two automatic promotion places at Sixfields.

All three goals were scored in the space of six second-half minutes as Jack Armer put the visitors ahead before the Cobblers immediately hit back through Sam Sherring and Louis Appere.

They have now closed the gap on second-placed Stevenage to just two points.

Neither team had played a game for two-and-a-half weeks and that lack of sharpness could contributed to a largely drab and uneventful first half.

Carlisle’s one and only chance was dragged wide by Ryan Edmondson early on while the home side’s best opportunity before half-time fell to Sam Hoskins but he was denied by Tomas Holy.

The game exploded into life, though, with three quickfire goals soon after the break.

Armer initially slotted Carlisle ahead after 50 minutes following a goalmouth scramble but Northampton’s response was as impressive as it was immediate.

Sherring levelled from a corner just three minutes later and within moments Appere found the bottom corner to complete the turnaround, and that proved to be the winner.