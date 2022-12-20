Categories
Sports

Northeast Wisconsin sports awards reveals girls tennis nominees


The Northeast Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

The Northeast Wisconsin High School Sports Awards program is proud to announce the nominees for girls tennis player of the year. The winner will be announced this spring at the awards show. More details about the program, including the show’s date, time and location, will be announced soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 24 other sports. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to our sponsors. Information on how to RSVP and purchase tickets can be found on the show’s website, which will be unveiled soon.

More:Find complete prep sports coverage on our Varsity page

