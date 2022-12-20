Norway’s King Harald hospitalised | Life

Norway’s King Harald, 85, will remain in hospital “for a few days” following an infection but his condition is stable, the royal household said Monday.

The king was admitted to Oslo’s university hospital for treatment with intravenous antibiotics, a statement said, adding: “His condition is stable.”

Harald has suffered health problems recently, including Covid, knee surgery in 2021, respiratory problems and was hospitalised for another infection in August.

The king also underwent surgery in 2003 for bladder cancer and another operation in 2005 for heart valve problems.

The former Olympic yachtsman has refused to abdicate and even took part in the World Sailing Championships in late July.

He is the grandson of Haakon VII – the first Norwegian regent after the country gained independence in 1905 – and has ruled since January 1991.

The news comes after Princess Märtha Louise reliquished her title amid her engagement to controversial shaman, Durek Verrett.

The king recently addressed the controversy saying he was “sorry that the princess will no longer represent the royal house” but that “we agree to disagree”.

Meanwhile, Queen Sonja commented on the matter: “Americans don’t understand the bearing of this here. They don’t. He thought he could do whatever he wanted without compromising us at all.”