Norway’s King Harald in hospital with ‘infection’ ahead of Christmas

King Harald V of Norway was admitted to hospital on Monday with an infection ahead of the Christmas period. The 85-year-old monarch is in a stable condition at Oslo’s Rikshospitalet.
In a statement the Royal Palace in Oslo said that it was necessary for the King to stay in hospital for a few days due to the medical treatment that he required.
They said: “The King has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days.”
It comes after a busy December schedule for the monarch.
His most recent public appearance was on December 13 for a pre-Christmas church service at Oslo Cathedral.
It came a day after the King inaugurated the Double-Track Express train line between Oslo and Ski.
Two days previously, on December 10, King Harald attended the Nobel Peace Prize Banquet at Oslo’s Grand Hotel.
Despite his recent busy schedule, the monarch has been requiring the support of walking canes during public appearances.
In recent years, the King, who acceded to the throne in January 1991, has faced a number of health battles.
Traditionally the Norwegian Royal family celebrate Christmas, known as “Jul” in Norway, at the Royal Lodge Kongsseteren in Oslo’s Holmenkollen, according to Vogue Scandinavia.
On Christmas Eve, they enjoy a special festive meal of grilled pork and “risengrynsgrøt,” a Norwegian rice pudding.
Like the British royals, they attend a church service on Christmas Day.
