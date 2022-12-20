Norway’s King Harald in hospital with ‘infection’ ahead of

King Harald V of Norway was admitted to hospital on Monday with an infection ahead of the Christmas period. The 85-year-old monarch is in a stable condition at Oslo’s Rikshospitalet.

In a statement the Royal Palace in Oslo said that it was necessary for the King to stay in hospital for a few days due to the medical treatment that he required.

They said: “The King has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days.”

It comes after a busy December schedule for the monarch.

His most recent public appearance was on December 13 for a pre-Christmas church service at Oslo Cathedral.