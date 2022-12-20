Categories
UK

Norway’s November Oil and Gas Production Falls Short of




December 20, 2022

©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Norway’s crude oil and gas output fell in November from the previous month, lagging official forecasts, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday. 

Crude oil output fell to 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, 8.7% below a forecast of 1.91 million bpd and down from 1.75 million bpd in October, the NPD said. 

Natural gas production in November averaged 346.4 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, 1.8% below a forecast of 352.8 mcm per day and down from 349.4 mcm per day in October. 

(Reuters – Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Nora Buli)



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.