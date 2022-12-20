Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is lower by -8.58% in a

The 61 rating InvestorsObserver gives to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) stock puts it near the top of the Travel Services industry. In addition to scoring higher than 71 percent of stocks in the Travel Services industry, NCLH’s 61 overall rating means the stock scores better than 61 percent of all stocks.

What do These Ratings Mean?

Trying to find the best stocks can be a daunting task. There are a wide variety of ways to analyze stocks in order to determine which ones are performing the strongest. InvestorsObserver makes the entire process easier by using percentile rankings that allows you to easily find the stocks who have the strongest evaluations by analysts.

Our proprietary scoring system captures technical factors, fundamental analysis and the opinions of analysts on Wall Street. This makes InvestorsObserver’s overall rating a great way to get started, regardless of your investing style. Percentile-ranked scores are also easy to understand. A score of 100 is the top and a 0 is the bottom. There’s no need to try to remember what is “good” for a bunch of complicated ratios, just pay attention to which numbers are the highest.

What’s Happening With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Stock Today?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) stock is trading at $13.74 as of 10:50 AM on Tuesday, Dec 20, an increase of $0.07, or 0.51% from the previous closing price of $13.67. The stock has traded between $13.52 and $13.93 so far today. Volume today is light. So far 3,061,615 shares have traded compared to average volume of 14,779,630 shares.

