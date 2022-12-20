Obituary: Joan Bega

– August 10, 2022

Joan Bega of Grass Valley, California passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the age of 76.

Joan was born to parents Gerard and Barbara and was the 2nd of 3 daughters.

She worked for the United States Forest Service and in 1972, she married Dr. Robert V. Bega.

Not long after retiring from the forest service at the ripe old age of 39, Joan and Bob moved to Grass Valley, CA. They purchased nearly 40 acres of land that included a large lake, wooded hills, open meadows and abundant wildlife. It was here that they designed and built what would become everyone’s favorite family gathering place. Joan loved her home on the lake and she was always very connected to her property. She took great pleasure in feeding the birds, especially a hummingbird she playfully named Little Fart.

Joan always looked forward to the county fair every summer. She was a crafter and won many ribbons at the fair over the years. She was also an avid sudoku and crossword enthusiast. Completing the daily puzzles from the paper was where you would find her if you visited her in the first half of the day. Her biggest passion, however, was genealogy.

In 1990 Joan became a charter member of the Nevada County Genealogical Society where over the next 32 years she served in every capacity. Her favorite position was as treasurer though, likely because of her background as an accountant. Her passion for genealogy took her deep into her family’s past and far across the country on road trips where she would seek out hard to find records and meet distant relatives along the way. She compiled troves of binders meticulously outlining her family tree. She often helped family and friends with their own research but would also teach classes at the genealogy society’s yearly conference.

In addition to loving genealogy, Joan loved the friends that she made within the society.

Joan and Bob had been married for 27 years when he passed away in 1999.

She was also predeceased by her step-daughter Cyrise and step-grandson Ryan.

She is survived by her younger sister Lynne, her nieces Meghann and Erin, nephew Chris, great nieces Elisabeth, Violet, Peyton and Palmer, her great nephew Casey and her large extended family of cousins who she was very close to.

Joan will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She was a devoted and loving wife, sister, aunt and cousin. She was a cherished friend to many and a valued member of her community.

Joan has been interred with Bob at the Hooper and Weaver columbarium in Nevada City.

A memorial service is very tentatively planned for the spring. Please message Meghann at antfarm28@yahoo.com for more information.