Only three electric vehicles under £30,000 as experts demand

The choice of affordable electric cars is in rapid decline, leading experts to believe that mainstream consumers could soon be priced out of the electric car market if action isn’t taken soon. Just three months ago, research from Electrifying.com revealed that there were just seven electric cars priced under £30,000.

This was described as a “perfect storm” of inflation together with manufacturers streamlining their offering means that this number is now just three.

Despite battery technology improving and the development of the global EV charging network, the number of affordable cars is slimming, highlighted by the fact that there were 15 cars under £30,000 just two years ago.

The biggest increase has been the Fiat 500e, which has seen the price of the cheapest version leap from £19,995 to £30,645 – an increase of 53 percent since this time in 2020.

This is partly because the company deleted the entry-level model with a smaller version from its range, but the car has also had an inflationary increase of £2,650 in addition to the loss of the Government grant.

