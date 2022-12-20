Opinion: Christmas with Charlie and Myrtice Blackburn

In the last Past Tense, I shared some of the story of Charlie and Myrtice Blackburn as told in the 1978 Dunwoody Crier article, “A Life Shared and Times Remembered.” Every year they celebrated Christmas and their wedding anniversary because they married Dec. 24, 1922.

Their marriage took place at the Dunwoody Methodist Church parsonage, the home of the church minister. The parsonage sat where Dunwoody United Methodist Church is today. The church building was on the other side of Mount Vernon Road. There were only two churches in Dunwoody, the Methodist and Baptist, both small wood buildings.

Myrtice Loyd was born in 1899 and Charlie was born in 1904. He lived most of his life in Dunwoody but lived in Atlanta a few years as a child. Charlie recalled the train trip his family would take to visit his grandparents Calhoun and Mary Jane Copeland Spruill for Christmas.

Charlie Blackburn’s family rode the Air-Line Belle from Atlanta to Chamblee. From there they boarded the engine known as Buck, which was part of the Roswell Railroad. The route of the Roswell Railroad was from Chamblee through Dunwoody and on to the Roswell Depot, just south of the Chattahoochee River.

Grandfather Spruill would meet the family at the Dunwoody Depot. It was usually night when they arrived, and Spruill would carry a lantern to guide everyone to the family home on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, just south of Mount Vernon Road. In later years, Dunwoody School principal Elizabeth Davis and her husband Manget Davis lived in this same house.

Myrtice Loyd was part of a family that also went by the name Lord. Genealogy records found on ancestry.com show that the family is documented as Lord in census and other records. However, the gravestones of Myrtice’ parents bear the name Loyd.

Charlie and Myrtice Blackburn both shared that their Christmas morning presents consisted of an apple or orange and a small toy. Some years there might be a peppermint stick. Only the children received presents. The couple also recalled that there was a Christmas tree at the church in those days, but no one had a tree in their home. The one at the church was cut on Christmas Eve and decorated before church that night.

A big dinner was served on Christmas Day, with ham, chicken, homemade cakes and pies. Everything was cooked on a wood-burning stove. Charlie explained how dinner was served at noon, elaborating, “Some high-falootin people call supper dinner, but that’s not right.”

Charlie died in 1984 and Myrtice in 1987. They are both buried in the historic New Hope Cemetery along Chamblee Dunwoody Road just north of Dunwoody Village Parkway.

The next Past Tense will feature more history of the Air-Line Belle and Nancy Hanks engines and their importance for traveling during the holidays, both for visiting family and for shopping in Atlanta. If you have memories of these trains, please share them by email.

Award-winning author Valerie Biggerstaff is a longtime columnist for Appen Media and the Dunwoody Crier. She lives in Sandy Springs. You can email Valerie at pasttensega@gmail.com or visit her website at pasttensega.com.