Overwatch 2 – Winter Wonderland Event 2022 – Xbox Wire

Join the heroes of Overwatch – dashing through the snow in this year’s Winter Wonderland! This wintery event features new arcade modes, cosmetics, free rewards, and plenty of good times. The Overwatch Team has cooked up a sweet holiday treat for players! Starting now through January 2, you can snag the all-new Gingerbread Legendary Bastion skin for a single Overwatch Coin.

If you are new to Overwatch 2 and don’t have any Overwatch Coins yet, here’s a cool tip: Completing weekly challenges in the game will award Overwatch Coins for free! Thanks to our friends at Microsoft, you can now redeem Microsoft Reward Points for Overwatch Coins.

Winter Wonderland Overview

Play limited time arcade game modes such as Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunter, Snowball Deathmatch, and Freeze Thaw Elimination from now until January 4. Complete event challenges to earn special winter-themed weapon charms, sprays, player icons, and more – including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin.

Winter Wonderland Arcade Modes

This year’s Winter Wonderland has some icy arcade modes in store! The first playable mode during the event is Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Fire snowballs to knock out opponents in a 6v6 Elimination or an 8-player FFA Deathmatch ruleset.

The next available mode will be Mei’s Yeti Hunt, a 5v1 raid-boss brawl. A team of five Mei players must work together to set traps and freeze a rampaging Yeti that is stealing food from the local village. Be careful, if he steals too much meat he will go into a frenzy and quickly wipe out your team. Strategically, and carefully, set your traps to catch the Yeti!

The last mode will be Freezethaw Elimination. Players must eliminate all opponents by freezing them solid. Support your teammates and get them back into combat by thawing them back to life!

Look Forward to More Twitch Drops!

Watch your favorite Overwatch 2 streamers that have drops-enabled on Twitch from December 25 through January 4 to earn colorful and festive cosmetics.

Watching for 2 hours will reward you with a D.Va Victory Pose and watching for an additional 4 hours will reward you with the Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin! Just make sure that your Battle.net account is linked to your Twitch account.

Winter Wonderland Log-In Rewards

Log into Overwatch 2 for free to get a special gift from the team: the Festive Wreath weapon charm and the 2023 player icon. Enjoy holiday challenges to earn even more free rewards – including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin.

So dash through the snow and pick up your Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one Overwatch coin. Get Winter Wonderland free login gifts, enjoy seasonal challenges, and free rewards will be available until January 3.

Happy Holidays from the Overwatch 2 Team!

Editor’s Note: Post updated to include details about the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin offer.