Pat Cullen: the union chief leading Britain’s striking nurses

On the eve of the first ever national strike in the history of the Royal College of Nursing last week, Pat Cullen, the union’s general secretary, struck a tone more redolent of sorrow than anger. Nurses, she said, were “acting with a very heavy heart . . . in a bid to be heard, recognised and valued”.

As she prepares to take her members out for a second day of action on Tuesday, allies say this carefully calibrated blend of resolve and regret is characteristic of the former community and mental health nurse from Northern Ireland, whose career has been marked by a canny ability to challenge authority and secure results.

Born 58 years ago in County Tyrone, the daughter of a farmer, Cullen grew up in a family of strong women. The youngest of six sisters and a brother, by the age of 18 she had already lost her mother, cementing a closeness with her older sisters, four of whom became nurses.

Strongly influenced by her sisters’ example, Cullen entered the profession at the earliest possible age after leaving school, according to Rita Devlin, who as associate director of the RCN in Northern Ireland worked closely with Cullen when she was appointed to the union’s top role in the region.

Cullen and Devlin grew up during the Troubles, the period from the end of the 1960s until the late 1990s when sectarian conflict erupted in Northern Ireland. Living in a close-knit rural community, Cullen was insulated from the worst of the violence but she eventually went to work in Belfast where she found herself dealing with its consequences.

“She was working with all the communities that were suffering from conflict and the stress of conflict and lots of people who would have been victims,” said Devlin. “She would have seen PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder], she would have [heard] the harrowing stories and the experiences that people had.”

The experience added to a marked sense of injustice and a determination to root it out that was evident from her earliest years. At Loreto grammar school in Omagh she became enraged that children on free school meals, including herself, had to queue separately for their food, making their status obvious to the other pupils. After her complaints, the practice was stopped.

Later, as assistant director of nursing at a psychiatric hospital in Antrim, she received death threats after trying to change procedures and improve patients’ treatment. In an interview with the Irish Times this month she described finding a dead cat on the bonnet of her car. “My daughter was three months old at the time and my son was five. One of the children’s bedroom windows was put in at home,” she said.

When she became director for the RCN in Northern Ireland in 2019, she was determined to address not only severe staff shortages but a long standing pay gap between nurses in the region and the rest of the UK.

She successfully balloted the membership to take industrial action — the first time the union, which had long attracted members precisely because of its opposition to strikes, had staged a stoppage. Three days of action resulted in members receiving the pay parity they had long sought.

“She’s hugely courageous and I think [the members] very quickly realised that they had a leader who believed in them and who was prepared to work to make sure that they got what was fair,” said Devlin.

Cullen, who is married to a Belfast GP, has needed all her reservoirs of indomitability since she took the helm of the RCN nationally last year. Soon after, she commissioned a prominent lawyer, Bruce Carr, to investigate allegations of a sexist and racist culture within the union. After receiving his report, which has not been made public, she declared that whatever their position “those implicated . . . will face internal and regulatory consequences”.

One person familiar with the negotiations in the run-up to last Thursday’s walkout suggests she has on occasion betrayed a degree of naivety and inexperience with industrial conflict. Discussions about which services were to be protected from last week’s strike action went up to the wire last Wednesday, and the process had shown a lack of “slickness”, which had complicated preparations, the insider noted.

However, on the eve of the RCN’s second day of strike action, Cullen seems to have the support of the British public. At least as importantly, she appears to have convinced the majority of her membership that the strike action against which the college for so long set its face is now its only option.

Devlin said: “By her belief in the members, she empowers them to believe in themselves and to use their voice and to speak up for themselves and I think that’s her biggest quality. I think that she helps others see what’s possible.”

Additional reporting by Jude Webber in Dublin