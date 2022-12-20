Paul McCartney Lives by a Wise Motto After The Beatles Survived a

The Beatles dominated the music industry during the 1960s, taking their unique brand of rock around the world. However, the band’s run almost had a terrible end when the fab four were involved in a frightening van accident. Fortunately, all of The Beatles were alright, and Paul McCartney even left the situation with a motto he still lives by.

The Beatles were involved in a van accident during a blizzard

In 1960, The Beatles were on the verge of exploding in the music world and building a massive fan base. One night, the band attempted to go from London to Liverpool in the middle of a blizzard. McCartney recalled his experience from that night, saying how the conditions were so bad “you couldn’t see the road.” The van’s windshield had broken, and the van had no traction on the road.

“At one point, it slid off, and it went down an embankment,” McCartney said (via Express). “So it was ‘Ahhh!’ a bunch of yelling. We ended up at the bottom. It didn’t flip, luckily, but so there we are, and then it’s like: ‘Oh, how are we going to get back up? We’re in a van.’ Because it was a slope that we’ve gone down. You couldn’t just drive the van back up the slope.”

The Beatles came up with a wise motto that Paul McCartney still lives by

In an interview with NPR’s Terry Gross, Paul McCartney discussed what he and The Beatles were thinking after the accident. While waiting for a way out of their situation, McCartney heard one of the other three members say, “Something’ll happen.” While the “Yesterday” singer can’t remember who said it, it stuck with him, and he still refers to it today.

“Out of that, though, I always thought it was one of the greatest mottos, which is like, we’re standing around, the four of us with the van out of commission and our roadie thinking, ‘Oh my god, how am I going to get this…?’ Because it was a slope that we’ve gone down. You couldn’t just drive the van back up the slope. We’re sitting around, and somebody said, ‘Well, what are we going to do now…?’”

“And then one of us, I can’t remember which, said, ‘Something’ll happen,’ and it was like, ‘Wow, that is the greatest quote ever!’ Because in life, when you’re facing these crazy things, something’ll happen, and it always seemed to console us. And I’ve told quite a few people since then, when you’re in your darkest moments, just remember that incredibly intelligent Beatle quote, ‘Something’ll happen.’”

The band did find a way out of this situation

Well, whoever said “something’ll happen” was correct because something did happen. A lift came by and got them out of the blizzard. This was enough proof for Paul McCartney that this motto was an accurate description of life.

“A lift, we got a lift through the lorry,” McCartney shared. “And it took us through the blizzard and up to Liverpool, so something did happen. I mean, I know that’s kind of a very stupid thing to say, really, but it worked. Sometimes, that’s all you need, just something to get you out of that particular worry, and it worked for us.”