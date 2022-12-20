Categories
Business

Paul McCartney Lives by a Wise Motto After The Beatles Survived a

The Beatles dominated the music industry during the 1960s, taking their unique brand of rock around the world. However, the band’s run almost had a terrible end when the fab four were involved in a frightening van accident. Fortunately, all of The Beatles were alright, and Paul McCartney even left the situation with a motto he still lives by. 

The Beatles were involved in a van accident during a blizzard

Paul McCartney performs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida
Paul McCartney | Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

In 1960, The Beatles were on the verge of exploding in the music world and building a massive fan base. One night, the band attempted to go from London to Liverpool in the middle of a blizzard. McCartney recalled his experience from that night, saying how the conditions were so bad “you couldn’t see the road.” The van’s windshield had broken, and the van had no traction on the road. 

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.