Pensioner, 72, boosts income by £156 per week with top-up

However, it is estimated some 850,000 people who are eligible currently do not claim.

This can be for a myriad of reasons, including not believing one is eligible, like Mrs W.

But the Government has recently stressed how valuable Pension Credit can be.

Laura Trott, minister for pensions, said: “Pension Credit can make a real difference and I am determined to make sure this support – worth an average of £3,500 per year – is reaching everyone who needs it.”

Pension Credit is also described as a “gateway” benefit as it opens eligible people up to more support.