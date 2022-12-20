Perfect Paramount: The Studio’s 10 Highest Grossing Movies of the

Paramount Pictures are undoubtedly the biggest studio success story of 2022. The studio has managed to raise well over 2 billion dollars at the global box office across just ten releases, mostly without relying on long-running franchises too. What makes Paramount’s success so refreshing is the varied genre and styles of films they’ve released this year, proving that the studio is willing to take risks and put its faith in directors and stars.





RELATED: Scream 6 Marketing Takes Over New York City$

Between the second adventure of a speedy blue hedgehog and the long-awaited return of a certain fighter pilot, Paramount offered something for everyone this year. But which movie had the most success at the box office?

‘The Contractor’ — $2,122,288

The Contractor had a difficult journey to the big screen. After wrapping production in 2019, COVID delayed the film’s release all the way to April 2022, at which point Paramount released it in theaters and on VOD simultaneously. This is often a move studios make when they don’t have a huge amount of faith in the film, and the movie’s middling reviews certainly supported their decision.

Opting for a simultaneous VOD release hurt the movie’s box office, and without taking VOD numbers into account, the film actually made a rather large loss. According to Box Office Mojo, it earned just $2,122,288 from a reported budget of $50 million.

‘Orphan: First Kill’ — $37,083,743

Arriving thirteen years after the original movie, Orphan: First Kill saw Isabelle Fuhrman return to her most iconic role. The prequel followed a young Esther as she escaped from an Estonian psychiatric facility before traveling to America by pretending to be the missing child of a wealthy family.

RELATED: The Best Shows on Paramount+ Right Now (December 2022)

Though over a decade had passed between movies, audiences’ desire to see more of Esther’s deranged behavior had not waned. Orphan: First Kill was released in theaters, on VOD, and on Paramount+ simultaneously, making its global haul of $37,083,743 (sourced via Box Office Mojo) even more impressive.

‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’ — $41,673,213

Image via Paramount

It’s been an odd year for animation, with both Lightyear and Strange New Worlds failing to attract audiences and underperforming massively. With these two high-profile flops in mind, it becomes even more impressive that Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, a film that began its original production in 2015, earned $41,673,213 globally box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Much of the film’s success can be attributed to the stellar voice cast that features the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Cera, Michelle Yeoh, and Ricky Gervais. However, their spirited performances could not save the movie from very poor reviews.

‘Jackass Forever’ — $80,483,993

Image via Paramount Pictures

Is there anything more entertaining than watching a group of fully grown men put their bodies through just about every type of pain imaginable for our entertainment? No, there isn’t. Or at least that’s what Jackass Forever’s global box office earnings of $80,483,993 (sourced via Box Office Mojo) seem to suggest.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Paramount+ Right Now (December 2022)

Eleven years after the gang last assembled to torture each other, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the guys reunited to once ag each other for our viewing pleasure. Made for an estimated budget of just ten million, the movie turned a very healthy profit and treated audiences to some of the best Jackass stunts of all time.

‘Scream’ — $140,041,405

Legacy sequels don’t get any more meta than Scream, the fifth installment in the hit horror franchise and the first not to be directed by the late Wes Craven. Thankfully, new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett managed to honor the franchise’s roots while taking it in a fresh direction, resulting in overwhelmingly positive reviews.

The long-awaited continuation of the franchise brought back series regulars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette but also introduced an array of new young characters, managing to appeal to both hardcore fans and those who hadn’t seen the earlier installments. Scream made $140,041,405 at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo, warranting another sequel that is set to hit cinemas in March 2023.

‘The Lost City’ — $190,844,029

Image via Paramount

Pairing rom-com legend Sandra Bullock with the effortlessly funny and charming Channing Tatum would always attract audiences. Unsurprisingly, The Lost City went on to be a roaring box-office success. The movie saw Bullock’s romance novelist swept up in a jungle adventure with her cover model after she’s the victim of a kidnapping attempt.

RELATED: Top Gun: Maverick to Stream on Paramount+ in December

Rom-coms had been absent from the big screen for a number of years beforehand, but the excellent performances in The Lost City and the well-balanced mix of sincerity and wacky comedy reminded audiences of just how good the genre can be—resulting in a box office gross, according to Box Office Mojo, of $190,844,029.

‘Smile’ — $216,135,048

2022 was an excellent year for the horror genre, with countless films terrifying audiences and prompting them to sleep with the light on for weeks afterward, but there was arguably no bigger success than Paramount’s Smile. The film, which was written and directed by Parker Finn, opened to incredible reviews and drew audiences in thanks to its shocking jump scares and sinister plot.

As with many horror films, Smile did not prompt a huge budget (estimated to be $17 million), but the film managed to turn a colossal profit regardless. According to Box Office Mojo, the surprise hit movie went on to gross $216,135,048 at the global box office.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ — $402,656,846

Nobody expected the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise to become the box office juggernaut it is today. The first movie managed to gross over $300 million despite opening just before the pandemic closed theaters, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 followed suit, going on to become the highest-grossing video game movie in history.

RELATED: What’s New on Paramount+ in December 2022

The Sonic sequel doubled down on everything fans loved about the first film by adding more action scenes and introducing fan-favorite characters, Knuckles and Tails. Due to the monumental success of the sequel, which grossed $402,656,846 worldwide (according to Box Office Mojo), a third Sonic film is scheduled to race into cinemas in December 2024.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — $1,488,732,821

For all of Paramount Pictures’ success this year, nothing came to close to the immense critical and commercial reception received by Top Gun: Maverick. Despite waiting over three decades for the sequel, fans flocked to cinemas to see Maverick’s newest adventure. Tom Cruise is once again sensational in the role, and the new cast, featuring Miles Teller and Glen Powell, to name just a few, is perfectly cast.

The film features some of the most dynamic practical filmmaking of recent times, making audiences feel as though they were in the cockpit alongside Maverick. The film is now considered the 83rd best movie ever made, according to IMDb, and went on to gross a staggering $1,488,732,821 at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Considering the sequel’s mind-bending success, audiences are desperately hoping that we don’t have to wait another 36 years for a third installment.

‘Babylon’ — TBD

Babylon, Paramount Pictures’ final release of the year, has just opened in cinemas and thus far, the film has divided audiences. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle, the three-hour-long epic follows the rise and fall of an ensemble of characters during the golden age of Hollywood.

It’s expected that the movie will fare well during awards season, having already been nominated for five Golden Globes, and this will likely help its box office. Beyond that, stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt manage to attract audiences to anything they star in, so It’s safe to assume that, despite the film’s mixed reviews, Babylon will likely round out a brilliant year for Paramount with one more success.

KEEP READING:Tom Cruise Defies Gravity to Thank Top Gun: Maverick Fans for Their Support