Photo of Messi’s World Cup final goal proves it shouldn’t have

A fresh image circulating online proves Polish referee Szymon Marciniak should have disallowed Lionel Messi’s second goal in Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France. Argentina’s victory has descended into controversy after French media picked up on a rule infringement in the aftermath.

L’Equipe first sparked questions over the legitimacy of Messi’s second of the game to send Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time before Kylian Mbappe equalised from the penalty spot. The 35-year-old captain poked home after Hugo Lloris had saved Lautaro Martinez’s effort, sending the Lusail Stadium into a blue-and-white frenzy.

The outlet wrote: “Except that the goal is invalid if we strictly apply the rules. When Messi volleys Hugo Lloris’ save, some emotionally-charged Argentine substitutes are already on the pitch, ready to celebrate. Which is strictly prohibited.”

That was concerning two eager Argentina substitutes, who cameras have captured were over the touchline before Messi’s rebound crossed the goal-line. But new images shared by AS show that, in fact, three subs wearing orange bibs breached the field of play.

