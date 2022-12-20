Piers Morgan slams ‘horribly insulting’ Meghan and Harry move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will see their second collaboration with Netflix drop later this month. The docuseries, called ‘Live to Lead’, will be released on New Year’s Eve, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acting as executive producers on the project.

The docuseries will see various leaders and activists “reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility [and] hope”.

In the trailer’s opening, Harry began: “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived…’

Meghan comes in and finishes the quote, adding: “‘It’s the mere difference we have made to the life of others.'”

Piers has shared his fury over the Sussexes latest Netflix teaser which also featured a cameo from activist Greta Thunberg.

