PIP claimants could be eligible for 10 discounts and freebies

Council tax discounts

PIP claimants may be able to get a council tax discount if they claim the living or mobility part of PIP.

They’ll need to contact their local council to find out – which they can do by searching the local council finder and putting their postcode in.

For more information, people can visit the Government website.

Free prescriptions

If someone has a disability that entitles them to PIP, they may be able to get free NHS prescriptions too.

To get the free prescription people will have to apply for a medical exemption certificate. For a list of illnesses that qualify for a medical exemption certificate, people can visit the NHS website.

Benefit boosts

Britons on certain benefits may be eligible for a disability premium.

Roughly six million people across the UK receive disability benefits which are exempt from tax.