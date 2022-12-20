Categories
Finance

PIP claimants could be eligible for 10 discounts and freebies


Council tax discounts
PIP claimants may be able to get a council tax discount if they claim the living or mobility part of PIP.

They’ll need to contact their local council to find out – which they can do by searching the local council finder and putting their postcode in.

For more information, people can visit the Government website.

Free prescriptions
If someone has a disability that entitles them to PIP, they may be able to get free NHS prescriptions too.

To get the free prescription people will have to apply for a medical exemption certificate. For a list of illnesses that qualify for a medical exemption certificate, people can visit the NHS website.

Benefit boosts
Britons on certain benefits may be eligible for a disability premium.

Roughly six million people across the UK receive disability benefits which are exempt from tax.



Source link

Temie Laleye

By Temie Laleye

Temie Laleya is a Personal Finance TV Reporter, Daily Express

Arts and Entertainment, Business and Finance, United Kingdom
As seen in: Daily Express, MSN South Africa, MSN UK, Nottingham Post, Derby Telegraph

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.