Primal Scream musician Martin Duffy dies aged 55 as tributes pour





Martin Duffy, who played keyboards for Primal Scream and Felt, has died at the age of 55 as tributes poured in. Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess took to Twitter to pay tribute to his friend who he described as a “beautiful soul” as he confirmed the news of the musician’s death.

He wrote: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.” Fans flocked to comment on the post, as they also offered their condolences to the late star. Paul Arthurs tweeted: “Sad sad news Tim.” Wendy wrote: “One of the greats, incredibly sad news.” READ MORE: Stacey Dooley slams Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘vile’ Meghan Markle comments

The keyboardist played on Primal Scream’s first two albums, 1987’s Sonic Flower Groove and 1989’s self-titled before joining the band full-time at the end of that year. He would also play with the Charlatans following the death of the founding member Rob Collins and also contributed to their 1997 album Tellin’ Stories. Martin would also go on to collaborate with artists including Beth Orton, Steve Mason, the Pop Group’s Mark Stewart, Chemical Brothers, Paul Weller, Vic Godard and Subway Sect and Jessie Buckley, on the soundtrack to the 2018 film Wild Rose. The keyboardist went on to release a solo album, Assorted Promenades, on Burgess’s O Genesis label in 2014, which included music dating back to 1997.

Primal Scream’s most recent studio album, Chaosmosis, was released in 2016. Martin also performed on frontman Bobby Gillespie’s 2021 collaborative album Utopian Ashes. Primal Scream last played Glasgow back in the summer, in Queen’s Park in Glasgow’s south side, and had recently announced that they will be headlining Midnight Sun Weekender in May next year at Lewis Castle Green.