Prince William reportedly ‘livid’ over Diana footage in Netflix doc





And the series also includes several clips of Diana’s account of her marriage collapse from her 1995 interview with BBC reporter Martin Bashir. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s use of these clips will infuriate Prince William because last year he said the footage “should never be aired again”. His comments came after it was revealed that Mr Bashir only got the scoop after spinning a web of lies and smears. Katie Nicholl, the author of The New Royals, told OK!: “He’ll be livid. William has campaigned for that footage to never be screened again, so for it be used in his brother’s own reality TV show will be very frustrating for William. “It’s quite antagonistic and it’s not right. I think the way Harry has monopolised Diana’s narrative as his own must be very hurtful for William too.

She added: “Diana was their mother, it was their story and loss and their story to share, not to be monopolised by Harry and Meghan.” In the documentary series, Prince Harry said that he used the clips because he wanted his mother’s voice and “truth” heard. Speaking to camera he said: “I think we all now know she was deceived into giving the interview. But, at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience.” The documentary series used clips from the Panorama programme as a way of comparing Princess Diana’s experiences of being in the Royal Family with those of the Duchess of Sussex. READ MORE: Putin warned it would take NATO just ‘three days’ to take out Russia

Last year the director general of the BBC, Tim Davie, said the interview would never be shown again because of the “shocking” way it was obtained. He also pledged that the Corporation would not licence its Panorama footage “in whole or part to other broadcasters”. But Mail Online reports that Netflix did not need to get the BBC’s permission to use the clips and instead used something within copyright law called “fair dealing”. ‘Fair dealing’ allows a broadcaster to legitimately use short clips of another organisation’s work if it is for reporting on “current events”. To comply with the legal terms, all Netflix had to do was ensure that the footage had previously been broadcast to the public, that they only used a small amount of footage, and that they acknowledge the copyright owner of the interview. The “fair-dealing” defence means that other broadcasters could also use the footage, if they comply with the principles of copyright law, without getting permission from the BBC. DON’T MISS

Prince Harry’s Nottingham Cottage claim debunked after expert analysis [REVEALED]

Dr Shola sparks fury after saying royal fan crawled ‘like a slave’ [REPORT]

EU scandal is ‘insult to millions of Europeans after ‘shameful affair’ [ANALYSIS]

A damning report by Lord Dyson about the Panorama programme was published in May 2021 and found the BBC had covered up Mr Bashir’s deceit in obtaining the interview, falling “short of high standards of integrity and transparency”. The journalist was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess, the report said. In a damning statement issued after the publication of the report, William said: “It is my firm view this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. “It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others.” BBC managers are said to be puzzled about how Netflix got hold of the footage.