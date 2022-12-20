Priority Automotive gifting new pet owners half off adoption fees

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Local animal shelters are partnering with Priority Automotive to help pets find a home.

Priority Automotive is offering to pay half of the adoption fee at select animal shelters in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Newport News during the month of December.

“Their help allows us to relieve the pressure on our shelters and place our animals in loving homes just in time for the holidays, and that’s the greatest gift of all,” said Director of Philanthropy at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

The shelters participating in the program:

Virginia Beach SPCA, located at 3040 Holland Road

Norfolk SPCA, located at 916 Ballentine Boulevard

Chesapeake Animal Services, located at 2100 S. Military Highway

Peninsula SPCA, located at 523 J Clyde Morris Boulevard

Priority Automotive and Toyota have created a $40,000 fund for the program. The program will continue through December, or until the fund runs out.

In 2021, the program helped with 379 pet adoptions in the Hampton Roads area.

“This has become a wonderful holiday tradition for the Priority family and it shows no sign of stopping,” said Priority Automotive President Dennis Ellmer.