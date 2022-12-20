Producers Says Margot Robbie’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie

Jerry Bruckheimer is a legendary producer who has been behind some of the biggest movies of all time, including Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Captain Jack has been since made a Disney icon, even being included in the Pirates ride at Disney theme parks, the first new addition to the ride in decades.

With Depp stating he’s hanging up the captain’s hat for good, there’s a lot of speculation of where the franchise can go from here. There was a Margot Robbie-led Pirates movie, but there are conflicting reports on the status of that production with Robbie herself saying it’s not moving forward, but it also may not be dead in the water. Bruckheimer wanted to set the record straight.

“I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them,” Bruckheimer explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “The one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we’ll get both of them.”

THR noted to the producer what Robbie has said about the status of her movie, but Bruckheimer said it’s very much alive, just in a static state.

“It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first, or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit,” he said. “We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.”

The Pirates franchise as a whole has garnered $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office, with the first film being a sleeper hit that launched four more sequels. The last of the films, Dead Man Tell No Tales, earned over $740 million worldwide, but was considered a disappointment by critics.