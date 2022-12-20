Protecting pets in cold weather

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) – The upcoming cold front calls for extra precautions, including safety measures for your pets.

It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant to cold weather because of their fur, but that’s not always the case.

Like people, animals are prone to frostbite, even through their fur, and hypothermia when temperatures reach below freezing.

According to Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter, animals need as much insulation as possible.

“Even a garage, you know just a blanket to keep warm, or even an unused bedroom, if you’re not using it, you know, small dog bathroom. I mean there’s ways to accommodate it that’s not going to stress you or you’re outside dog. Just the extreme cold, you know, we get cold when we go outside. So you know the short haired dogs, cats, you know they suffer a little,” Gideon said.

Gideon also said you can use hay bales as insulation in or outside animal pens.

If you have an outside cat that is a little nervous about coming inside, Gideon said that you can use a large Rubbermade box and stuff it with blankets so your cat will have some type of shelter from the wind and intense cold.

For inside pets, be cautious of using heat lamps as they can become a fire hazard. If you do have your animals inside, be sure to keep them away from doorways that can lead to drafts of cold air.

