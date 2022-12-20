PSA: Dark Sky users will need to start using Apple’s Weather app

Dark Sky, a popular weather app for the iPhone, is coming to an end. December 31 is the last day the app will provide its service. If you’re a Dark Sky devotee, however, the spirit (a.k.a the literal tech behind the app) lives on in Apple’s Weather app.

Apple bought Dark Sky over two years ago and has implemented much of the acquired tech into the Weather app. You can find information such as 10-day forecasts, to-the-minute precipitation forecasts, lightning forecasts, severe weather alerts, high-resolution weather maps, and more. Apple has a support document specifically for Dark Sky users who want to familiarize themselves with Apple’s weather app.

The Dark Sky app is no longer available in the App Store. The Dark Sky website and API will continue to work until March 31, 2023, so any apps using the API have a few months to switch to WeatherKit if they haven’t done so already. The Android and Wear OS apps previously shut down on August 1, 2020.