Putin health fears as warmonger looks unstable disembarking from





Vladimir Putin appeared unsure as he stepped onto the tarmac in Belarus after a flight from St Petersburg for a meeting with his close ally Alexander Lukashenko. The Russian leader was forced to jump down from the step of the Russian aeroplane, appearing unsteady on his legs and the 70-year-old arrived in Belarus. Putin was greeted by Lukashenko and a Belarusian welcome party of two women with bread and flowers.

The Russian president’s jet was reported to have taken an elaborate from Russia to confuse any potential attempt to shoot down the plane en route. Taking off from St Petersburg rather than Moscow, the plane timed to take off at the same time as two other flights in a bid to “confuse the enemy” according to Belarus opposition channel motolkohelp. Motolkohelp wrote: “According to our information, Vladimir Putin flew to Minsk on this plane, “For conspiracy purposes, three government planes he uses were put in the air at the same time – RA-96022, RA-96014 and RA-96020.”

The flight marked a rare trip to Minsk by Putin, who usually receives Lukashenko in Russia. Analysts say the Kremlin might be seeking some kind of Belarusian military support for its Ukraine operations. But the winter weather and Russia’s depleted resources mean any big Russian attack probably won’t come soon, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington. “The capacity of the Russian military, even reinforced by elements of the Belarusian armed forces, to prepare and conduct effective large-scale mechanized offensive operations in the next few months remains questionable,” it said in an assessment published Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded for Western countries to send sophisticated air defense systems as winter tightens its grip. He told a northern European regional threat conference in Latvia via video link: “A 100 percent air defense shield for Ukraine will be one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression. “This step is needed right now.” The Ukrainian military has reported increasing success in shooting down incoming Russian missiles and drones, but Zelenskyy said Moscow had received a fresh batch of drones from Iran.