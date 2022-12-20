Putin’s war ‘failing’ as Russian forces lose ‘several commanders’

‘I want peace’: Nine-year-old Ukrainian refugee in England shares her Christmas wish
The UK’s defence secretary claims Russia has “failed to achieve its strategic objectives”, highlighting the high casualty numbers as well as all the commanders leaving the army and general public dissatisfaction.
Ben Wallace said in a Commons statement on Tuesday: “Not one single operational commander then in place on February 24 is in charge now. Russia has lost significant numbers of generals and commanding officers.
“More than 100,000 Russians are dead, injured or have deserted, and Russian capability has been severely hampered by the destruction of more than 4,500 armoured and protected vehicles, as well as more than 140 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.”
It comes as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the besieged city of Bakhmut, meeting with troops and handing out awards.
Bakhmut has faced months of bombardment and has suffered a lot of damage as a key target for Russia in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. So far Ukrainian forces have held back Russia’s advance.
On the war front lines, a Russian artillery offensive struck 25 towns and villages around Bakhmut, along with Avdiivka and another northeastern town, Kupiansk.
Kremlin trying to close Russia’s oldest human rights group
Russia’s government is trying to shut the Moscow Helsinki Group, one of the country’s oldest human rights organisations, according to a notice on a Moscow court website seen on Tuesday.
The group, which traces its roots to the Soviet era, produces an annual report on Russia’s human rights situation.
Valery Borshov, co-chair of the Moscow Helsinki Group, said authorities had put forward a “nonsense” allegation that the group’s own charters barred it from defending human rights outside the capital – something it has always openly done.
Since invading Ukraine in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accelerated a drive to suppress dissenting views, whether from independent media, non-governmental rights groups or political opponents.
This month, opposition politician Ilya Yashin was handed eight-and-a-half years in prison for spreading “false information” about the army by highlighting reports of atrocities by Russian soldiers in Bucha near Kyiv – which Russia says are fabricated by the West
Thomas Kingsley20 December 2022 18:00
Sunak says UK must ‘evolve’ support for Ukraine
He said: “Of course, we will continue to support Ukraine, I think what all of us would want to see is Ukraine successfully repel Russian aggression.
“And it’s important that we maintain support, but also evolve the support for the conditions that we’re seeing on the ground at the battlefield. And that’s what I’m keen to do.”
Taking the opening question from Foreign Affairs Committee chair and Tory MP Alicia Kearns, the Prime Minister offered vocal support for Ukraine and appeared to partially rebuff reporting of the “Goldman Sachs-style” review.
“I wouldn’t necessarily read too much into the press reports. Look at my actions,” he told MPs.
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 17:00
Sunak says he will ‘of course’ continue to support Ukraine
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is giving evidence to the liaison committee following concerns about his audit of the war in Ukraine.
Sunak says he won’t read much into reports about the audit, pointing to support he has already shown for Ukraine and adding that he will “of course” continue to give the country what it needs.
He said the current priortities are armoured vehicles, air defence and artillery ammunition.
When asked about the homelessness being experienced by Ukrainian refugees who have come to the UK, the prime minister began by paying tribute to people who have hosted refugees in their homes.
He added that thank you payments have been extended to these families and said councils have received £150m to help them mitigate homelessness in the local area.
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 16:30
UK defence secretary says Russia has ‘failed to achieve objectives’
The UK’s defence secretary claims Russia has “failed to achieve its strategic objectives”, highlighting the high casualty numbers as well as all the commanders leaving the army and general public dissatisfaction.
Ben Wallace said in a Commons statement on Tuesday: “Not one single operational commander then in place on February 24 is in charge now. Russia has lost significant numbers of generals and commanding officers.
“Rumours of General Gerasimov’s dismissal persist as Putin deflects responsibility for continued military failure in Ukraine. High fatality rates and increasing public dissatisfaction is growing.”
“More than 100,000 Russians are dead, injured or have deserted, and Russian capability has been severely hampered by the destruction of more than 4,500 armoured and protected vehicles, as well as more than 140 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.”
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 15:50
WHO says quarter of Ukraine’s population may suffer with mental health problems due to war
Up to 10 million people in Ukraine – or a quarter of the population – may suffer mental health problems as a result of the war, according to the World Health Organisation.
Jarno Habicht, WHO’s Ukraine representative, said: “WHO estimates that up to 10 million people are at risk of some form of a mental disorder, varying from anxiety and stress to more severe conditions.”
Severe conditions refer to illnesses like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Cases have risen after 10 months of war, leading the UN to launch online support services for Ukrainians suffering.
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 15:38
Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones
Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defence minister Ben Wallace has said today.
“Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers,” Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security.”
Earlier today, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Iran’s foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia, reports Reuters.
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 15:00
Pictures of Bakhmut as Zelensky visits
New pictures show scenes in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where president Zelensky made an unannounced visit to the frontline.
The eastern city is the scene of “fierce battles” between Ukraine‘s defenders and Russia’s invading forces, the president’s office in Kyiv said Tuesday.
The office said that Zelensky met and chatted with military personnel.
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 14:45
Kyiv’s electricity supplies are at critical level after more drones hit key infrastructure on Monday.
The city’s governor Oleksiy Kuleba has reported that 80 per cent of Kyiv has no electricity for the second day in a row today after the attack.
He said: “The situation with electricity supplies remains critical.
“I want to stress that with every shelling by the enemy, the complexity and duration of the repairs increase.”
Ukraine’s national power grid operator Ukrenergo said: “Supplies to critical infrastructure are a priority. We expect that today we will be able to turn on equipment to enable the security of supplies to be increased, reduce the capacity deficit and connect more consumers.”
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 14:30
Three killed in gas pipeline blast
In an update on the incident with the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod gas pipeline reported on earlier, three people have been confirmed dead.
Reports stated it was initially believed no-one had died, but it’s now been confirmed three people have lost their lives.
Local officials and TASS news agency said three people had died and one person has been injured.
The pipeline blew up during planned maintenance work.
It happened near the village of Kalinino, west of the city of Kazan in Russia.
The pipeline, which was built in the 1980s, is currently the main way Russian gas reaches Europe. It enters Ukraine at the Sudzha metering point.
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 14:00
Ukrainian refugees to celebrate Christmas early
Ukrainian refugees across Europe are planning to celebrate Christmas earlier than they usually do this year in solidarity with their host countries, according to Reuters.
Ukrainians usually celebrate on the 7 January along with Russia, but the country’s Orthodox church has been slowly slipping away from Russia in recent years.
And after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the church has said congregations can gather to celebrate on 25 December, as many will be doing across Europe.
Ukrainian refugee Svetlana Safonova, 48, who fled Lviv in March this year has shared her plans.
She said: “We would like to celebrate on 25 December to respect Bulgaria and show one more time we are cutting off ties with Russia. We will go to an Orthodox church and pray for peace in Ukraine and for the health of our soldiers and children.”
Svetlana will spend Christmas with her son, 9, and her niece’s family but will be away from her husband and adult daughter who both serve in the Ukrainian.
Lucy Skoulding20 December 2022 13:36
Source link