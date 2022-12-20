Queen Camilla left Drag Race star gobsmacked after conversation

While Baga is not part of the proceedings, she is attending Ru Paul’s Drag Con 2023 in London which is being held between January 6 and January 8.

Baga said of the event: “It’s held all over the world, they’ve had it in New York, but I did the first UK one, and we were at Kensington Olympia and we are getting bigger so it’s at the ExCeL London.

“It’s for all ages, it is for all walks of life and people who just want to express themselves or fans of the show and fans of drag.”

“In the past, I’ve had a fish and chip shop booth and a Pat Butcher living room with leopard skin,” she added.