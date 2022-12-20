Queen Camilla wears ‘eye-catching’ engagement ring – a ‘sign of

Camilla Parker-Bowles and then-Prince Charles had known each other for several years before they got engaged in 2005. The King opted for a sentimental engagement ring from the royal collection for his bride-to-be.

Camilla’s diamond engagement ring featuring a mega emerald-cut diamond flanked by other stones previously belonged to the Queen Mother.

Charles’ decision to give Camilla his grandmother’s ring may have been rooted in paying tribute to her memory, as he was known to be incredibly close to the popular royal.

The Queen Mother died in 2002, just a few years prior to Camilla and Charles’ engagement, so the ring may have been left to the future King when she died in 2002.

Jon White, the director of Precious Metals Buyer, told Express.co.uk: “Camilla’s engagement ring is a really eye-catching Art Deco design, featuring a five-carat emerald-cut diamond with three baguettes on the side.

