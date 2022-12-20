Rare Sonos sale makes owning these speakers way more affordable





Sonos recently cut the cost of its popular connected speakers in the big Black Friday sales and now the firm is back with another blockbuster sale event. Ahead of Christmas, the US speaker brand has slashed prices with some devices reduced by as much as £150. In fact, shoppers can currently bag the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for £349 which is one of its lowest-ever prices.

The award-winning Sonos One is also discounted with this hugely popular music maker now just £159 – that’s a saving of £40. If you fancy taking your music around the home with you then the portable Sonos Move is also a top choice and right now it’s way more affordable. This device usually costs £399 but fans can pop one in their shopping basket for £319. For those that want the ultimate party when out and about there is also a bundle that includes the Sonos Move and smaller Sonos Roam for just £498 – saving £80. Other bargains include money off the entry-level Sonos One SL and there’s a lower cost for those wanting the bass-packed Sonos Sub 3. If these deals sound enticing, you have until December 23 to make your mind up as that’s when the sale comes to an end.

Here are all the best deals available in this latest sale. SONOS ONE SL PRICE: £139 – SAVE £40

INCLUDES: The Sonos One SL offers the cheapest way to own a speaker from the US firm. This device features the same great sound as the Sonos One but doesn’t include access to the Alexa and Google voice assistants. If you’re not bothered about barking orders at your speaker then this is a top choice.

INCLUDES: This is probably the most popular Sonos speaker of them all with the One offering solid sound at a very affordable price. This device also now includes full smart assistant support and there’s also Apple AirPlay for quickly linking to the iPhone.

INCLUDES: Despite its compact size the Beam soundbar packs quite a punch. Owners also get Dolby Atmos technology and it provides panoramic sound and crystal clear dialogue for shows, movies, and games

SONOS MOVE PRICE: £319 – SAVE £80

INCLUDES: This speaker has an in-built battery pack which lets you take your music on the move. There is 11 hours of playback and it can users can play tunes via a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection. It’s also fully voice-enabled and features the clever Automatic Trupeplay technology for the best possible sound experience.

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS SUB (GEN 3) PRICE: £599 – SAVE £150

INCLUDES: The Sonos Sub will bring wall rattling bass to your living room. This speaker also promises no distortion and connects easily to all of your other Sonos speakers.

