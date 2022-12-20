Read an Excerpt From ‘Green Living,’ a New Book From Green

In each chapter, we’ll detail different environmental issues and what you can do to help manage them. At the end of each chapter, we’ll sum up the small, medium, and large steps you can take to help adjust your lifestyle to one that is “greener,” that is, better for the environment and for sustaining life on Earth. We hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle, and also to empower you to fight for what you believe in. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.