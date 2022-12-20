Refik Anadol Reimagines MoMA’s Collection Through Machine

“What would a machine dream about after seeing the collection of The Museum of Modern Art?” This thought serves as the thematic base for Refik Anadol‘s new exhibition at the MoMA New York.

Entitled Unsupervised, the Turkish artist uses artificial intelligence to reimagine over 200 works in MoMA’s collection. Housed at the museum’s ground-floor Gund Lobby, Anadol showcases a 24 × 24 foot installation that continuously generates new forms. Instead of using machine learning to classify and process realistic depictions of the world, Anadol flips the narrative, by configuring the installation to seek an irrational and hallucinatory understanding of the history of modern art-making itself.

“I am trying to find ways to connect memories with the future…and to make the invisible visible,” said Anadol in a statement. Get lost in Anadol’s hypnotic forms as the exhibition displays at MoMA NYC until March 5, 2023.

The Museum of Modern Art

11 W 53rd St

New York, NY 10019