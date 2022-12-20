Categories
Celebrities

Rhod Gilbert postpones shows for surgery amid cancer battle


“Less happy days, I’ve been thrown another curveball in the form of gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment.

“I am having surgery to remove the offending gallbladder, and this is scheduled to happen early in the New Year.

“So I hate doing this, but I am going to have to postpone my January tour shows.

“I genuinely can’t wait to get back on stage, but on doctor’s advice, I’ll have to wait a little longer and we are postponing the remaining 7 shows.”



By Michelle Marshall

Michelle Marshall is a Showbiz Reporter at Express.co.uk

