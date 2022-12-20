RHOP ‘s Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship

Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby is officially taken.

After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media‘s Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke’s family in Minnesota.

“It’s so great,” she said of her trip to the Midwest. In addition to enjoying the state’s snowy weather during the holidays, Ashley noted, “Meeting Luke’s family and his friends has also been really cool. So, it’s nice. I mean, I miss my kids, but aside from that, I’m having a really good time.”

The two first sparked romance rumors at BravoCon 2022 in October, which Ashley called a “whirlwind” weekend on the podcast, stating, “The fact that I only slept for like two hours each night gives testament to the fact that it was really non-stop.”

After the jam-packed fan convention, Luke revealed on the Nov. 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live that they had continued to talk after BravoCon. They later followed up their conversations with several dates, including attending NFL and NHL games together in Washington D.C. in November.

Just as this new relationship is beginning for Ashely, another one is ending, as her divorce from husband Michael Darby has continued to play out on RHOP‘s current seventh season. The two—who share kids Dean, 3, and 21-month-old Dylan—announced their split after almost eight years of marriage in April.

And according to the 34-year-old, her role on RHOP prepared her for fans’ reactions to her divorce, as she explained on the podcast, “I have had enough opposition, if you will, where people have disliked me for something I’ve said, or they’ve disagreed with something that I’ve said. So, I really built up a tolerance for really just living my own life.”

“And so, while I appreciate that there’s an outpouring of support, ultimately, I do live in a bit of a bubble when it comes to my personal life, when it comes to my children, my family, my marriage,” she continued. “All of that, I keep very close to my chest.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

