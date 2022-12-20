Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out 12p fuel duty increase

According to RAC Fuel Watch, all fuel types should fall sharply in the future, with average petrol prices being around 152.96p per litre, while diesel remains significantly at 175.75p.

The original fuel duty cut, made during the Spring Statement in March, was said to help car drivers save around £100 a year, while van drivers would save £200.

Mr Sunak added that it would be in place for a full 12 months until March 2023, saying that hauliers would benefit the most, saving £1,500.

Speaking after the release of the OBR documents in November, the Prime Minister criticised the Treasury department for assuming a 23 percent fuel duty hike.