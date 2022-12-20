Rithvik Dhanjani Opens Up on His ‘Last Relationship’ With Asha

Rithvik Dhanjani is currently hosting Datebaazi, an online dating show. While the show is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV, Rithvik is playing the role of a sutradhar (mediator) in it. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Rithvik talks about the show and whether he feels that in the world of online dating, we have lost the charm of relationships.

“The old school romance, the charm of making things work when we used to have fewer choices, that’s exactly what is missing nowadays. I am very old school. I also think like that,” Rithvik said.

Rithvik also added that in real life, he is looking for a love story that is old school and where he and his partner ‘can grow old together’. Talking about the qualities his life partner should have, the television actor also shared that she should be kind, not fake and must respect his parents.

“One of the most important is, they have to be really kind. They should be kind and compassionate towards every being around them. Two, they definitely have to be honest about who they are. They should not put up a filter or a mask. I hope I will be able to unveil that mask, if there is any, in the first few meetings, in order to understand who they are. Last and most importantly, their love and connection with my parents. That’s most important for me. I know I will love my partner’s parents equally as much as I love my parents. I will expect them to do the same. These are probably some of the qualities which I look forward to,” Rithvik said.

The 34-year-old actor also talked at length about his past relationships and mentioned that he does not regret anything. He shared that every relationship he has been a part of has taught him something or the other. Rithvik, who previously dated his Pavitra Rishta co-star Asha Negi, did not name her but asserted that it was one of the ‘major turning points’ in his life. “I don’t regret anything. I am only thankful for every single thing that has ever happened to me, for every relationship that has happened to me. I am blessed with the right people. I have had wonderful relationships and every relationship taught me something. My last relationship was one of the major turning points in my life. It taught me so much. So absolutely no regret. Zero percent,” he told us.

On the same note, Rithvik was also asked if he thinks that people should finally stop talking about him and Asha. To this, the actor shared he does not think that way because he understands that even their fans invested a lot when they were dating. “No, not at all. We are loved by so many people. That’s a big blessing. Our love is still cherished and celebrated. Log taras jaate hai aise pyaar ke liye aur hume mila hai. Why would I even question it? As I said, I am blessed with so much love. Love in any form can never be wrong. If there are people who still keep talking, they still want to know things about it, I absolutely respect that. I understand their emotions as well. They have also invested their time and love. For however long it goes on, if people keep asking me about this till eternity, I will still be grateful and thankful about it,” he concluded.

Read all the Latest Movies News here