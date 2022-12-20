Roblox: How to get the Huge Snowman in Pet Simulator X

The Huge Snowman is an ultra-rare, event-exclusive Pet in Pet Simulator X that Roblox fans can acquire during the 2022 Christmas Event. This festive wintry Pet is a Huge variant of the Snowman, which is typically a rare drop acquired from Ice Eggs. The Huge Snowman is equipped with the “Best Friend” perk, meaning it will always be stronger than the players’ best Pets. Moreover, it possesses Diamonds III, enabling the Snowman variation to earn 35% more Diamonds, which can be a massive boon when grinding this particular currency. Continue reading to learn how to unlock this event-exclusive Pet in Roblox Pet Simulator X.

Unlocking the Huge Snowman in Pet Simulator X

To unlock the Huge Snowman in Pet Simulator X, Roblox fans must participate in the Santa Paws Event that occurs every six times daily. Santa Paws will fly about on his sleigh and drop a wide variety of loot for several minutes before leaving the map. One of the items that can drop will be the Huge Snowman in Roblox.

According to YouTuber NoobBlox, Santa Paws will come every four hours and drop presents that anyone can pick up. Players should always be sure to take part in this, as many other valuable items besides the Huge Snowman can be found in the loot drops. There is an exceptionally slight chance that one of these drops will be the Huge Snowman Pet in Pet Simulator X, but it is impossible to know when this drop will appear throughout the day. Therefore, fans are encouraged to have a timer on their device that goes off whenever the Santa Paws Event is live as a means to farm for this rare Exclusive Pet.

Roblox players should keep in mind that the Christmas Event 2022 in Pet Simulator X will end in early January 2023. Accordingly, the time they have to get the Huge Snowman is limited. Of course, it is possible to get lucky to receive the drop on the first Santa Paws Event that one participates in, but such probabilities are wholly dependent on RNG. Patient and perseverance are crucial to unlocking this ultra-rare Pet.

Roblox is available on PC, Android, Xbox One, and iOS.

