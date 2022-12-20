Categories
Business

Rounding up best Beatles-related releases of 2022

Visit the Goldmine shop for Beatles vinyl records and other collectibles.

  

By Gillian G. Gaar

The yearly look back at Beatles-related books, records, and DVDs. Let’s dig right in:

  

the-mccartney-legacy-1

The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1 1969-1973 (Dey St.), by Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair, is the first in what should prove to be a most remarkable series of books, and, if this first volume is anything to go by, likely the definitive account of Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles career. However much you know about McCartney, you’re sure to learn something new here, as the authors delve into the minutiae of every recording session and tour. The story’s enlivened by drawing on new interviews and sources ranging from Richard Hewson (who did the arrangements for the Thrillington album, among other McCartney-related projects), to Alan Parsons (who engineered many McCartney sessions), to unreleased archive interviews with Wings guitarist Henry McCullough, to the diaries of Wings drummer Denny Seiwell’s wife, Monique. It’s an absolute must-have for Macca fans. The only problem is it just goes to 1973; hopefully it won’t be too long a wait for Volume 2.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.