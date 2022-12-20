Royal Family’s first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth ‘will be hard’





Christmas for the Royal Family this year “will be hard” without Queen Elizabeth, a Palace staff member has claimed. Queen Elizabeth, 96, died at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

Following the ritual, the members of the Royal Family will be gathering at Sandringham, exchanging gag gifts on Christmas Eve and walking to church on Christmas morning, two years after celebrating the holiday seperately due to COVID-19 pandemic. A former Palace staffer told PEOPLE in this week’s issue: “It will be hard, as the Queen was all they knew, like most of Britain.” The former member of the Queen’s staff added: “The first year is most difficult, as it is always the first of everything that you notice.” According to the report, King Charles will likely reflect on the death of his mother in his speech, continuing the tradition of the monarch’s Christmas broadcast.

The staffer told the publication: “That will resonate with a lot of people who have lost loved ones this year.” Remembering Queen Elizabeth was also a large part of Kate’s second annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, an event that will be televised on Christmas Eve. A message inside the program for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas stated: “This carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to all those who are sadly no longer with us. “Her Late Majesty’s strongly held values of duty, compassion and faith have guided the creation of this service.” READ MORE: Camilla hosts royals for Windsor Christmas lunch with Sophie and Anne

Despite Queen Elizabeth’s absence, longstanding traditions will be kept, including gathering at the late monarch’s beloved country estate in Norfolk for the holiday. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said: “Charles has always been very, very fond of Sandringham. “Christmas within any family is always about tradition. He will keep it the same as it ever was.” And Queen Camilla will play a big role in hosting the festivities, despite leaving to spend time with her own children and grandchildren in years past. Ms Seward says Camilla “will be a real presence” — “she can’t have him hosting his first Christmas on his own”. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan are not expected to join the family for Christmas in the UK.