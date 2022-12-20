Royal Variety Performance branded ‘car crash’

When asked if it was now time to retire the song as well as decades of gloomy expectations, and now that the Lioness’ had brought it home, Baddiel said: “I’m very happy to think the song would, in a way, be put to bed.

“The women have reset the clock,” Baddiel told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after the win, which erased 56 years of England failing to secure a trophy.

“It was beautiful to hear it sung out of Wembley as we finally clinched a final, I really did think that would never happen.

“It’s so amazing to actually think, ‘Oh, we’ve won, this doesn’t happen, it’s actually happened.’”

