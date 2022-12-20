Royal Variety slammed by viewers for ‘poor royal attendance’

As the Queen herself had not attended since 2012, it would seem Charles being now the head of the monarchy, is continuing the tradition of allowing younger Royals the chance to represent the family at the event.

Tonight’s show was hosted by comedian Lee Mack and included performances from Nile Rodgers & Chic, George Ezra, Ellie Goulding, Sam Ryder, Becky Hill, the cast of the musical Cabaret and the cast of Cirque du Soleil.

On tonight’s show, however, viewers were also left annoyed by Prince Edward as he did not sing the national anthem.

Social media user James Danson exclaimed: “Absolutely disgraceful!!! Prince Edward not even singing the national anthem!! #RoyalVarietyPerformance.”