Russell details Hamilton relationship after first Mercedes season

George Russell has detailed his working relationship with Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton after their first season together at Mercedes.

Following a three-year spell at Williams, Russell was promoted to Mercedes for 2022 by boss Toto Wolff to partner seven-time World Champion Hamilton.

In a difficult season for the team, Russell became just the third teammate to ever finish ahead of Hamilton in the standings, following Jenson Button in 2011 and Nico Rosberg in 2016.

The younger Briton also claimed the only Pole Position (Hungary) and race win (Brazil) for the team as they fell to third in the Constructors’ following eight years of dominance.

But despite their troubles on-track, Russell praised Hamilton’s efforts off it to maintain morale within the trackside team and back at their Brackley base.