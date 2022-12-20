Russia and China are sharing strategies to undermine Nato, says

Russia and China are “sharing a toolkit” of strategies to undermine Nato members, a top US diplomat has warned, urging western capitals to step up efforts to defend themselves against both Moscow and Beijing.

Washington is pushing members of the transatlantic alliance to toughen their stance towards China, citing Beijing’s military developments, threats to critical western infrastructure such as transport and power networks, its “no limits” partnership with Moscow and support for its war against Ukraine.

“Those two are increasingly sharing a toolkit that should concern the Nato alliance,” said Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to Nato, pointing to the threats to energy supplies and cyber security among other factors.

“There’s just no question that the [People’s Republic of China] and Russia are both working to divide . . . the transatlantic partners. And we are now very aware, we all have a deeper appreciation of those efforts and are intent on addressing them,” she said in an interview.

Beijing is not providing arms for use in Russia’s war against Ukraine but has given political support to President Vladimir Putin since he launched the full-scale invasion in February, and repeated the Kremlin’s accusations that blame Kyiv and its western backers for the war.

Nato for the first time in June agreed to address the “challenges” that China poses to the alliance. Following a step-up in US lobbying, member states’ foreign ministers discussed concrete measures to address China at a meeting in Bucharest, Romania, last month.

“We’ve seen them share hybrid tactics,” Smith said. “I think China watches very closely how Russia relies on disinformation and things like coercion or energy security, malign or malicious cyber operations.”

Other allies did not reject proposals made by US secretary of state Antony Blinken at Nato’s Bucharest meeting aimed at better protecting critical infrastructure, supply chains of key materials and cyber assets from undue Chinese influence or control.

But many European countries are far less hawkish towards China than the US and are reluctant to endanger their trade and economic ties with Beijing by taking too tough a posture, while other European members are wary of any discussion about future Nato policy that distracts from efforts to support Ukraine as it weathers Russian bombardment.

Smith said the alliance was “focused like a laser . . . to get the Ukrainians all the support that they require” in the form of air defence systems to defend against “horrible and absolutely inexcusable” Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, and equipment to help them rebuild damaged power plants and other energy systems.

Recommended

In September, Nato held its first dedicated discussion on Taiwan, which faces rising threats to its security from China. But the US intention is not to push European allies to divert the alliance’s focus towards the Asia-Pacific, Smith stressed, but to ensure allies had strong domestic defence policies.

“Occasionally, there are misperceptions about what either the US as an individual member of the alliance or collectively what the alliance’s intent is,” she said.

“To be clear, what we’re talking about is understanding how China operates in and around the Euro-Atlantic area . . . How it could, through some of its actions, create some security risks or vulnerabilities for collectively the alliance or individual member states,” she added.

Work to move governments from acknowledging the challenges posed by China on to addressing them is “well under way”, Smith said, adding that Nato would seek to achieve “milestones” at ministerial meetings and leaders’ summits.

“There is a part of this that rests with national governments, national decisions, national tools, legislation,” she added. “What we’re talking about is protecting our values, protecting our unity and protecting ourselves from some of the hybrid tactics that in particular the Chinese like to rely on.”